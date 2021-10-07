Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMTNF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.87. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.41. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

