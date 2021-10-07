Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,221,388 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,316,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,221,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.62% of Suncor Energy worth $223,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,404,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $70,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. CIBC dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.97. 342,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

