Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,301,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 188,889 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $511,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

TD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $67.93. 53,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

