Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.65.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $196.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $213.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

