Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 119,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.17. 5,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.00. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.65.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

