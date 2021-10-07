Traders Buy High Volume of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 13,228 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 1,343 call options.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,510,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the period.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.