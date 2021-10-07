Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 1,740 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,468. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

