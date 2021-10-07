Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 90,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 25,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.06. 29,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,726. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.