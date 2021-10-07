Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 10,465 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. 3,519,353 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56.

