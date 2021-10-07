TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU opened at $113.98 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

