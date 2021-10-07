TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.58

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.58 and last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 1249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

TA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.21.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $778.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

