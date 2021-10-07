Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 10,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:TREC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 27,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $198.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

