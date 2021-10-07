Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.32 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ONEOK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 46.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,367,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

