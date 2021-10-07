Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $71.74 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

