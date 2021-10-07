Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $8,166,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

