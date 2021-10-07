Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

AXTA opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

