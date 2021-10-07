Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.