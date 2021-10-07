TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.72

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.72 and last traded at $98.93, with a volume of 172440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $30,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $303,493.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,040.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $15,133,230. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TriNet Group by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in TriNet Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

