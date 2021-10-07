Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TRT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.42. 304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,726. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trio-Tech International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.