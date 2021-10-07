Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 338.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,693,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after buying an additional 309,727 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

