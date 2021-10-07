TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.22

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBI. Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TrueBlue by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TrueBlue by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TrueBlue by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 168,966 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

