Truist Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $23.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NYSE AR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. Antero Resources has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $21.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 187,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 700,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 288,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

