Truist Securities Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $35.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 799,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,413,500. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

