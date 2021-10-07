Truist Securities Increases Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $12.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 127,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,198. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

