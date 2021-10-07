TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

TRST stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

