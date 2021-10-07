Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 404,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.8 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tsingtao Brewery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:TSGTF opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

