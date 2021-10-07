TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Position Trimmed by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TTEC by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TTEC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TTEC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC opened at $93.25 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. Analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.