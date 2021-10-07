TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Short Interest Down 27.0% in September

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.94 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.
