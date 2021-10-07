TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Short Interest Down 27.0% in September

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after acquiring an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 73,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.94 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

