Tudor Pickering Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$15.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.42.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.14. 2,222,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,824. The stock has a market cap of C$8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.68 and a twelve month high of C$12.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.15.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.4499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

