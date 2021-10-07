TurtleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.03 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 54.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,353,572,108 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

