Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $464.43 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.73 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.71.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.