U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce sales of $5.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.84 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.63 billion to $22.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.22 billion to $23.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.31. 84,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,890. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.