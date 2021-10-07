UBS Group Reiterates GBX 2,135 Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,238.45 ($29.25).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,160 ($28.22) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The company has a market capitalization of £41.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,170.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,001.86. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34).

In related news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

