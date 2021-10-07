Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) shares rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.93 and last traded at $70.93. Approximately 22 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

UNBLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

