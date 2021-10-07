UniLayer (LAYER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.45 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $16.94 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00224853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00103246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012249 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

