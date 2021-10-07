UniMex Network Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and $65,597.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00064299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00098240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00133452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,129.37 or 1.00159172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.02 or 0.06515179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,707,664 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

