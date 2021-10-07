Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Uniper in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) target price on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniper has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.58 ($37.15).

ETR:UN01 opened at €36.85 ($43.35) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €34.51 and its 200 day moving average is €32.09. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of €36.84 ($43.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion and a PE ratio of -44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

