United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,200 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 403,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 36,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,890.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 195,892 shares of company stock worth $643,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in United Insurance during the first quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 241,166 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIHC opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that United Insurance will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

