UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of UnitedHealth Group worth $6,033,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,424,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,252,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $933,243,000 after acquiring an additional 668,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $400.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,139. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

