Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.32. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

