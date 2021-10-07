Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on URBN shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

URBN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,728. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 430,987 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

