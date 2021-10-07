Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.11.
Several equities analysts recently commented on URBN shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.
URBN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,728. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 430,987 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
