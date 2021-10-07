US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Given New $38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $964.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.