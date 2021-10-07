USD Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.64 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion and $3.15 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,621.50 or 0.06680156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00100844 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 32,644,501,049 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

