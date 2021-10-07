USDK (USDK) Price Down 0.1% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and $207.85 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00063579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,001.65 or 0.99610385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.50 or 0.06593446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

