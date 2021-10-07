V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.93.

VFC stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

