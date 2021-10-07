Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.61

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.61 and last traded at $96.61, with a volume of 1034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.00.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.