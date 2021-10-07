Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.02 Billion Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,883,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.38% of Citigroup worth $12,019,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

NYSE:C opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

