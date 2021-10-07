Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,095,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.36% of U.S. Bancorp worth $6,215,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 398,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,743,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,063,000 after purchasing an additional 109,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 83,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

