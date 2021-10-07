Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 13,269 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,532,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $7,504,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $561.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $599.48 and a 200-day moving average of $615.29. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $333.31 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

