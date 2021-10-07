Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 390,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares during the period. Wit LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 12,528,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,650,000 after acquiring an additional 259,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $350,378,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,667,000 after buying an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

